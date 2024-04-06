KickToken Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. KickToken has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $1.27 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00014284 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00020693 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001565 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $68,011.82 or 0.99982959 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011031 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00127908 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000065 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.02263648 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $7.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

