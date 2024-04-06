KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. KLA comprises 4.5% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $51,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in KLA by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $682.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $669.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $575.74. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $643.42.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

