Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation accounts for about 4.8% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $8,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,964,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,459,000 after purchasing an additional 54,133 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,578,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,859,000 after purchasing an additional 387,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,949,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,834,000 after purchasing an additional 80,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.4 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

