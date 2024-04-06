KOK 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $103,673.48 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, KOK has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $2.39 million and $103,673.48 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00014284 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00020693 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001565 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $68,011.82 or 0.99982959 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011031 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00127908 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000065 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00477402 USD and is down -4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $124,110.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

