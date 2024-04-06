Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

KURA has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.28.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.26 and a current ratio of 12.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kura Oncology

In related news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,841,981.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kura Oncology news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,053 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $36,543.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,826.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,841,981.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,415. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

