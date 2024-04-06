Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lamb Weston updated its FY24 guidance to $5.50-5.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.500-5.650 EPS.
Shares of NYSE LW opened at $79.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $78.76 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average is $99.72.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
