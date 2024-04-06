Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lamb Weston updated its FY24 guidance to $5.50-5.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.500-5.650 EPS.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $79.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $78.76 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average is $99.72.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,658,000 after purchasing an additional 69,429 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,348,000 after purchasing an additional 235,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LW

About Lamb Weston

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.