Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Lamb Weston updated its FY24 guidance to $5.50-5.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.500-5.650 EPS.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $79.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.72. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $78.76 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LW. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lamb Weston

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.