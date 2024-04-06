Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Lamb Weston updated its FY24 guidance to $5.50-5.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.500-5.650 EPS.
NYSE:LW opened at $79.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.72. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $78.76 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.72.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
