Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LVS. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.90.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,638,753 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,556,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439,735 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,815,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,043 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,110,574 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $153,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,546 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 296.2% in the third quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 2,575,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $118,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

