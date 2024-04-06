Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.39 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.39 ($0.00). Laura Ashley shares last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,241,518 shares.

Laura Ashley Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of £2.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17.

Laura Ashley Company Profile

Laura Ashley Holdings plc engages in retailing furniture, home accessories, decorating, and fashion products in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and France. It offers furniture for bedroom, living room, and kitchen and dining; sofas and armchairs; chandeliers, pendants, wall lights, table lamps, floor lamps, decorative lighting and accessories, and string lights, as well as lamp shades and bases; furniture, kitchen and bathroom, matt emulsion, and water based paints; and curtain, lining, PVC, and upholstery fabrics.

