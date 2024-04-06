Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities (LON:SQS) Stock Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.91

Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities (LON:SQS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.91 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.18 ($0.05). Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities shares last traded at GBX 4.18 ($0.05), with a volume of 790 shares trading hands.

Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.90.

About Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities

(Get Free Report)

SQS Software Quality Systems AG (SQS) is a Germany-based provider of software testing and quality management services. The Company operates in three business segments: Managed Services (MS), which includes long term engagements for testing standard software package products; Specialist Consultancy Services (SCS), which includes transformation and quality in projects with skills, including SAP, Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), process consulting and improvement, and load and performance testing; and Regular Testing Services (RTS), which includes consultancy services on a local basis and contracted for a short term (three months).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.