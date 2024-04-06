LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of LPL opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. LG Display has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.
LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.97%. As a group, analysts expect that LG Display will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
