LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of LPL opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. LG Display has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.97%. As a group, analysts expect that LG Display will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 7.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 39.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 31.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

