LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a $74.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $88.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.57 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of LGI Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.50.

LGIH opened at $98.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 10.66. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $141.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.87 and its 200 day moving average is $113.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.83.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $608.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $135,683.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $135,683.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $1,216,784.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,430 shares in the company, valued at $70,240,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,435 shares of company stock worth $2,944,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

