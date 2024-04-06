Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.84. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,472,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,999,000 after buying an additional 995,293 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,503,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,745,000 after buying an additional 75,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,479,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after buying an additional 161,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,967,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,236,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

