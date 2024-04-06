Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.
Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance
Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.
