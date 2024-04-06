Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Price Performance
Lipocine stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.05.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lipocine will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Lipocine
About Lipocine
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
Further Reading
