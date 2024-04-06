Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Price Performance

Lipocine stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lipocine will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

About Lipocine

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPCN. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lipocine in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lipocine by 474.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lipocine by 524.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lipocine by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.