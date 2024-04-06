Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 149.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $455.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.