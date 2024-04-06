Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Gap Down to $6.71

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.71, but opened at $6.51. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 120,398 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $796.17 million, a PE ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,259,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 789,477 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $2,796,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 418,875 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 505,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 321,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 400,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 288,633 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

