Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 0.9% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.75.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock opened at $356.87 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.93 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $443.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

