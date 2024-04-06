Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 21,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 972,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 180,486.14% and a negative return on equity of 32.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 73,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 193,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 32,225 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,036 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

Featured Stories

