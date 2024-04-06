Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.70

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.70 and last traded at C$5.75, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.76.

Madison Pacific Properties Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.20.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.42 million during the quarter. Madison Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 104.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Madison Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.29%.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.

