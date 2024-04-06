Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) CMO Rebecca Taub Sells 27,845 Shares

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) CMO Rebecca Taub sold 27,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.14, for a total value of $6,825,923.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 458,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,519,014.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rebecca Taub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Rebecca Taub sold 27,506 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $6,693,860.16.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $243.04 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $322.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.37 and its 200-day moving average is $204.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.98) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -21.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDGL. B. Riley raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,105,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,846,000 after acquiring an additional 605,741 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 815,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,619,000 after acquiring an additional 505,706 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,468.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,728,000 after acquiring an additional 347,448 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,616,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,051,000 after acquiring an additional 333,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

