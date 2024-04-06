Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Magna International were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Magna International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Magna International by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Magna International by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of MGA opened at $52.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.51. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Magna International Increases Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). Magna International had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Magna International from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

