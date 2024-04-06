Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.59.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.
