Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 21.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 335,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

