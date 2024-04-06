Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 862.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,798 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MPC traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.13. 2,682,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.58.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

