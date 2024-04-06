Mark David Brazeal Sells 2,500 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total value of $3,418,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,819,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark David Brazeal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00.

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,339.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,289.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,085.26. The company has a market capitalization of $620.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,909,000 after buying an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,684,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

