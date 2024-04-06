Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,125,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 5,270,394 shares.The stock last traded at $6.04 and had previously closed at $6.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MQ. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Marqeta Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

