Marta Benson Sells 17,816 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total value of $5,490,713.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,909.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marta Benson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total value of $685,732.32.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $309.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.70. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $319.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.97 and a 200-day moving average of $203.46.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

