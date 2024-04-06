Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Raised to $700.00 at Truist Financial

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $610.00 to $700.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a reduce rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $577.38.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $619.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $570.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $332.13 and a twelve month high of $622.28.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,284,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,260,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

