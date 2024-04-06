Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 2.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 21,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 2.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.62.

Get Our Latest Report on MAS

Masco Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MAS opened at $76.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $78.94. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average of $64.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 28.93%.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.