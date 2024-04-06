Maxim Group Raises Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Price Target to $18.00

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Maxim Group from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZVRA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

ZVRA stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

