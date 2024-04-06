McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Argus currently has $88.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MKC. Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $75.47 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,376,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $12,392,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 385.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

