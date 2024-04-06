McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $320.77.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $266.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

