Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.33

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.33 and traded as high as C$10.55. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$10.52, with a volume of 32,888 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$259.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.74.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$166.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$151.52 million. Medical Facilities had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 4.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.2915129 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

