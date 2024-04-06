Melinda L. Geisser Sells 2,000 Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Stock

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) insider Melinda L. Geisser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $38,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Melinda L. Geisser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Melinda L. Geisser sold 4,000 shares of Savers Value Village stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $75,920.00.

Savers Value Village Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of SVV stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10.

Institutional Trading of Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village ( NYSE:SVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $382.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.07 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 1,264.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,250,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,983 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,482,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,815,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,076,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 602.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,253 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

