Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Up to $44.58

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.58, but opened at $46.23. Merus shares last traded at $45.76, with a volume of 24,734 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Merus from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

Merus Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average is $31.85. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $8.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 352.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Merus

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merus in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merus by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Merus by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Merus by 107.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Merus by 871.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

