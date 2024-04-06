Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on June 14th

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Mesa Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $7.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $100.92 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $82.86 and a twelve month high of $187.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.63 and a 200-day moving average of $100.03. The firm has a market cap of $543.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.90 million. Analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mesa Laboratories from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

