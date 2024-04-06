Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) Receives $21.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Get Metagenomi alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Metagenomi

Metagenomi Trading Down 2.6 %

Insider Activity at Metagenomi

NASDAQ MGX opened at $9.83 on Friday. Metagenomi has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $12.74.

In other Metagenomi news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 800,000 shares of Metagenomi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,739,175 shares in the company, valued at $26,087,625. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Metagenomi

(Get Free Report

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metagenomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metagenomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.