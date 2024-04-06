M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives GBX 221.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 221.60 ($2.78).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.57) price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.82) price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of LON:MNG opened at GBX 208.40 ($2.62) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.54. M&G has a 12 month low of GBX 181.55 ($2.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 241.10 ($3.03). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 224.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 214.59. The company has a market cap of £4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,736.67, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. M&G’s payout ratio is presently 16,666.67%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

