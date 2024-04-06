MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of MGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of MGEE opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $83.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.57.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $164.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.55 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 17.05%. Analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.62%.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.16 per share, for a total transaction of $37,629.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $799,006. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MGE Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in MGE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $833,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in MGE Energy by 44.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MGE Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MGE Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,910,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,042,000 after acquiring an additional 19,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

