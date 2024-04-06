MGM China Holdings Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:MCHVY)

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1356 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th.
MGM China Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MCHVY opened at $21.01 on Friday. MGM China has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38.
MGM China Company Profile
