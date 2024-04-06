MGM China Holdings Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:MCHVY)

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1356 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th.

MGM China Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MCHVY opened at $21.01 on Friday. MGM China has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38.

Get MGM China alerts:

MGM China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.