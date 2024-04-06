Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 0.4% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $126.08 and last traded at $127.46. Approximately 14,512,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 19,681,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.01.

Specifically, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,712,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,712,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,890 shares of company stock worth $33,081,737 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $136.85 billion, a PE ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,984,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,106,001,000 after purchasing an additional 755,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,770,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,820 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,927,263,000 after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 47.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,225,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

