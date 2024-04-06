Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Given Neutral Rating at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott restated their neutral rating on shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Microvast in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MVST
Microvast Trading Down 10.9 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Microvast in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Microvast by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Microvast in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Microvast
Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. It delivers cutting-edge battery systems that empower a sustainable future. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Microvast
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.