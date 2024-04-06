Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Given Neutral Rating at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott restated their neutral rating on shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Microvast in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Microvast Trading Down 10.9 %

Microvast stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. Microvast has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $156.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Microvast in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Microvast by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Microvast in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. It delivers cutting-edge battery systems that empower a sustainable future. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

