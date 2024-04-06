MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Receives $12.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDXG shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $125,028.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,710.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $125,028.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 416,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,710.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 20,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $162,028.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 479,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,674.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,145 shares of company stock worth $409,378. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDXG opened at $7.00 on Monday. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $86.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MiMedx Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

