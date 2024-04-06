Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:MLYS opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $644.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.24. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $7,499,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,074,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,511,366. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 17,821.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

