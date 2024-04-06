Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 105,122 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,122 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Fortinet worth $85,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Fortinet by 686.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $70.91. 7,462,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,366,506. The firm has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,880 shares of company stock worth $10,233,981. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

View Our Latest Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.