Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 414.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,568 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $60,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $5.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $543.01. The company had a trading volume of 334,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.03 and a twelve month high of $565.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $528.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.