Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 449,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $61,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,438,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,338,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $173,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,335,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 553,762 shares in the company, valued at $73,866,313.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,335,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 553,762 shares in the company, valued at $73,866,313.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 706,436 shares of company stock worth $106,793,406. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,506. The company has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.57.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.17.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

