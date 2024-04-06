Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $100.20 Million Stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,167,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887,859 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $100,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HESM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HESM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Insider Transactions at Hess Midstream

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $377,545,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hess Midstream Stock Down 1.4 %

HESM traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.74. 844,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.50. Hess Midstream LP has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $36.84.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.6343 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 121.05%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

