Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $101.30 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,701,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502,497 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $101,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:COPX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,871. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.33. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $45.59.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

