Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $66.09 Million Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of Pentair worth $66,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 935.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pentair by 97.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PNR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Pentair Trading Up 0.9 %

Pentair stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.57. 909,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

